WHO urges countries in South, Southeast Asian countries to boost readiness to respond to coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in South and Southeast Asia, including Nepal and Thailand — where confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported, to strengthen the readiness to rapidly detect any case of importation of the deadly virus and prevent its spread. "It is time to focus all efforts on readiness guided by whatever is known about the new coronavirus," said WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

The virus strain is novel, meaning it has not been detected before. After breaking out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has killed over 100 people in the country and has spread rapidly to other countries. As in the case of any new virus, much remains to be understood, the WHO regional director said.

Singh said WHO has prepared interim guidance on case detection, testing, clinical management of cases, infection prevention and control during healthcare, home care for people suspected to have the virus, and guidance on reducing transmission. WHO is working with countries in the region to roll out these guidelines, a statement said.

Though the novel coronavirus-2019 was not declared a public health emergency of international concern by the Emergency Committee of the International Health Regulation which met last week, its risk was assessed to be ' high', she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.