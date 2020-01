BRIEF-U.S. Health Secretary Says Nothing Off The Table In Terms Of Travel Restrictions On China

U.S. health authorities: * U.S. HEALTH SECRETARY SAYS DELIGHTED IF WHO HEALTH EXPERTS ARE GOING TO BE ALLOWED INTO CHINA (CORRECTS NAME)

* U.S. HEALTH SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NO NEW U.S. CASES ON CORONAVIRUS * U.S. HEALTH SECRETARY AZAR SAYS URGING CHINA THAT MORE COOPERATION AND TRANSPARENCY ARE MOST IMPORTANT STEPS TOWARDS RESPONSE TO THE NEW CORONAVIRUS

* CDC DIRECTOR SAYS EXPANDING SCREENINGS FROM CHINA FOR CORONAVIRUS TO 20 AIRPORTS FROM 5 * U.S. CDC DIRECTOR SAYS RIGHT NOW THERE IS NO SPREAD OF NEW CORONAVIRUS IN OUR COMMUNITIES HERE AT HOME

* NIH OFFICIAL SAYS HOPES TO ADVANCE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE INTO PHASE 1 TRIALS WITHIN THREE MONTHS * U.S. HEALTH SECRETARY AZAR SAYS NOTHING OFF THE TABLE YET IN TERMS OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS FOR CHINA

* U.S. HEALTH SECRETARY SAYS HOPES TEAM OF U.S. HEALTH EXPERTS WILL BE ALLOWED INTO CHINA FOR RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK * U.S. HEALTH SECRETARY SAYS FACE MASKS IN UNITED STATES TO COUNTER CORONAVIRUS ARE AN UNNEEDED STEP BECAUSE RISKS TO INDIVIDUALS ARE CURRENTLY VERY LOW Source: Media briefing

