UPDATE 1-France confirms fourth case of coronavirus in elderly Chinese tourist

  • Updated: 28-01-2020 23:53 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 23:53 IST
France on Tuesday reported that a fourth person was infected with the coronavirus, an elderly Chinese tourist.

Health Ministry director Jerome Salomon said the patient, hospitalized in Paris, was a Chinese tourist believed to be about 80 years old. "His medical situation is serious, as he is requiring resuscitation," Salomon told reporters.

