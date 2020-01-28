UPDATE 1-France confirms fourth case of coronavirus in elderly Chinese tourist

France on Tuesday reported that a fourth person was infected with the coronavirus, an elderly Chinese tourist.

Health Ministry director Jerome Salomon said the patient, hospitalized in Paris, was a Chinese tourist believed to be about 80 years old. "His medical situation is serious, as he is requiring resuscitation," Salomon told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.