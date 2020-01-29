Man who returned from China tested negative for coronavirus

A 28-year-old man, resident of Mohali, who have been admitted to the Communicable Diseases Ward (Isolation ward) has tested negative for coronavirus. The person, who has recently returned from China was admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh on January 27.

The samples of the patient's blood and throat swab to National Institute of Virology. His condition is stable and he will be discharged soon. "A patient suffering from fever and cold was admitted to the hospital. Since he recently returned from China, we have shifted him to isolation ward as per the government guidelines," Dr Vikas Suri had told ANI.

4,596 people coming from affected countries of coronavirus screened at Mumbai international airport till January 28. Nine out of 23 passengers from Maharashtra have symptoms of mild fever, cold and a cough hence were admitted to isolation facilities. Six of them have been kept at Kasturba hospital in Mumbai, 2 are kept in Pune's Naidu Hospital and 1 is kept at Nanded's government hospital.

The death toll from novel coronavirus in China skyrocketed to 106 on Tuesday. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus is a new strain that had not been previously identified in humans.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. (ANI)

