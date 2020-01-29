Odisha bird flu: People screened; Central team to visit

The culling of poultry birds in the avian influenza affected areas of Bhubaneswar entered the second day on Wednesday, while officials started to test health condition of the people in 10 kilometre radius of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), the epicentre of the flue, officials said. A central team is also scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to observe the situation in the bird flu hit areas in the state capital.

"Though no human being has so far been infected in the bird flu across the country, we are taking precautionary measure and screening the health condition of people living in the surveillance zone," said Ajit Mohanty, the director of public health. While area within one kilometre from the OUAT's poultry farm has been identified as the infected zone, the area in 10 kilometre radius from the epicentre is known as surveillance zone, Mohanty said.

Official sources said owners of the culled poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed were given compensation. The officials engaged in the culling operation are being given preventive medicines, he said adding that the administration has launched an awareness drive in the area informing people of the dos and don'ts in wake of the bird flu outbreak.

The health department has also alerted all the district headquarters hospitals to remain prepared to deal with any such flu condition, the official said. All the chickens including those reared by households in their backyard in the one kilometre radius would be culled as per the standard operating procedure being followed across the country on such situations, he said.

The authorities has also banned sale, stocking and rearing of chicken in the bird flu affected areas. Meanwhile, a report from Kendrapara district said the Bhitarkanika National Park authorities have begun collecting wet faecal droppings and serum samples from the migratory birds, an official said.

The samples will be first be sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) in Cuttack. "If required, the samples will be dispatched to the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal for a confirmatory test," said Suresh Chandra Mishra, the Additional District Veterinary Officer (Disease Control), Kendrapara.

Forest officials also have been instructed to keep watch on birds inhabiting in the park..

