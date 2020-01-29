Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha bird flu: People screened; Central team to visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:24 IST
Odisha bird flu: People screened; Central team to visit

The culling of poultry birds in the avian influenza affected areas of Bhubaneswar entered the second day on Wednesday, while officials started to test health condition of the people in 10 kilometre radius of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), the epicentre of the flue, officials said. A central team is also scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to observe the situation in the bird flu hit areas in the state capital.

"Though no human being has so far been infected in the bird flu across the country, we are taking precautionary measure and screening the health condition of people living in the surveillance zone," said Ajit Mohanty, the director of public health. While area within one kilometre from the OUAT's poultry farm has been identified as the infected zone, the area in 10 kilometre radius from the epicentre is known as surveillance zone, Mohanty said.

Official sources said owners of the culled poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed were given compensation. The officials engaged in the culling operation are being given preventive medicines, he said adding that the administration has launched an awareness drive in the area informing people of the dos and don'ts in wake of the bird flu outbreak.

The health department has also alerted all the district headquarters hospitals to remain prepared to deal with any such flu condition, the official said. All the chickens including those reared by households in their backyard in the one kilometre radius would be culled as per the standard operating procedure being followed across the country on such situations, he said.

The authorities has also banned sale, stocking and rearing of chicken in the bird flu affected areas. Meanwhile, a report from Kendrapara district said the Bhitarkanika National Park authorities have begun collecting wet faecal droppings and serum samples from the migratory birds, an official said.

The samples will be first be sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) in Cuttack. "If required, the samples will be dispatched to the High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal for a confirmatory test," said Suresh Chandra Mishra, the Additional District Veterinary Officer (Disease Control), Kendrapara.

Forest officials also have been instructed to keep watch on birds inhabiting in the park..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicentre of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo - local officials

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

U.N. says offices in Geneva, Vienna targeted by 'well-resourced' cyberattack last year

The United Nations said on Wednesday that its offices in Geneva and Vienna were targeted by an apparently well-resourced cyber attack in the middle of last year that exposed lists of user accounts, but that the damage had been contained. Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020