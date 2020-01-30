Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:05 IST
Virus fears spark mask queues and empty shelves in Hong Kong
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Long queues form at pharmacies and crowds of panic-buyers strip supermarket shelves in Hong Kong as fears spread through the crowded metropolis over China's new coronavirus epidemic. As a city that lost nearly 300 people to the SARS virus in 2003, Hong Kongers are taking few chances over the latest disease outbreak that began in central China and has since spread.

Usually clogged streets have been uncharacteristically quiet, with light traffic and crowds over the Lunar New Year holiday. But the one place Hong Kongers are still willing to gather in sizeable numbers is outside their local pharmacies, hoping to snap up rapidly diminishing supplies of surgical facemasks.

In the middle-class district of Tseung Kwan O, hundreds of residents patiently queued for hours on Thursday to buy masks at a pharmacy that, like many outlets, was now limiting sales to one box per person. "No matter how long this queue takes and how much it costs, I will at least buy enough for myself," a 26-year-old woman, who gave her surname as Tam, told AFP.

Like many in the queue, she was angry at local authorities. "I'm not satisfied with what the government is doing to prevent the epidemic. It doesn't close the border to mainlanders, and there is a lack of the supplies for masks in the market," she added.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong has resisted public pressure to close its border with the Chinese mainland although it has shuttered some crossings. A 17-year-old student, who gave her first name Michelle, said she had queued for more than an hour to get a box of masks.

"I hope this will be enough for a month. If I don't have enough masks, I might need to stay at home and can't go to school," she said. The South China Morning Post reported that some people camped out overnight after Watsons, one of the city's largest pharmacy chains, said a limited supply of facemasks would be sold on Thursday.

Angry customers argued with staff outside some stores when supplies ran out, the paper reported. Supermarkets have also seen their shelves cleared in some districts.

"I bought a bag of rice and some canned food too," a 60-year-old retiree surnamed Sin told AFP. "I am trying to avoid gathering with friends and reduce the amount of time to dine in at restaurants." Hong Kong's government said it was "striving to procure more surgical masks to cope with the epidemic", adding it had contacted 140 suppliers in 10 countries.

It added that the "supply of surgical masks in the market would still be tight in the near future". The city's customs department said it had also launched an operation to weed out counterfeit masks that did not comply with international safety standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020