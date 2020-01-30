Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman found positive for coronavirus in Kerala

The Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja on Thursday said that the woman who was found to be positive for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:29 IST
Woman found positive for coronavirus in Kerala
Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja speaking to reporters on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja on Thursday said that the woman who was found to be positive for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. The woman had returned from Wuhan in China and is in a stable condition.

"Twenty samples were sent for tests out of which one was found to be positive. The patient had returned from Wuhan (China) and is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. She is stable," KK Shailaja informed the media here. "At least 806 people are under observation in Kerala for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus and 10 are kept in isolation," said the Minister.

She further added that people who returned from China should report to the Health Department. State Health Department has also advised home quarantine for people returning from China.

All hospitals, including private hospitals, of the state have been directed to monitor patients with symptoms of coronavirus. Thermal screening facilities are now available at all airports in Kerala.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Titan and KVIC come together to create watch to celebrate Khadi: Gadkari

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, paying tribute on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari, launched the limited edition of Khadi wristwatches in New Delhi today. The Minister of State MSME, ...

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020