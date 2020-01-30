1053 people under surveillance for coronavirus, 15 in isolation wards: Kerala Health Department

As many as 1053 people are under surveillance and 15 people have been kept in the isolation wards in Kerala in the wake of coronavirus that is spreading across the globe, said Kerala Health Department. "1053 people are under surveillance. 15 people are in isolation wards and 1038 are under home quarantine," said Kerala Health Department in a statement.

The first case of novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala, the Union Health ministry confirmed on Thursday. Earlier today, the Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja said that the woman who was found to be positive for novel coronavirus (nCoV) has been kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur.

The woman had returned from Wuhan in China and is in a stable condition. "Twenty samples were sent for tests out of which one was found to be positive. The patient had returned from Wuhan (China) and is now kept in isolation at General Hospital in Thrissur. She is stable," KK Shailaja informed the media.

"At least 806 people are under observation in Kerala for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus and 10 are kept in isolation," said the Minister. She further added that people who returned from China should report to the Health Department.

State Health Department has also advised home quarantine for people returning from China. All hospitals, including private hospitals, of the state have been directed to monitor patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

Thermal screening facilities are now available at all airports in Kerala. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. (ANI)

