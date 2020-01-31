Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump creates coronavirus task force

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:07 IST
Trump creates coronavirus task force

US President Donald Trump on Thursday created a coronavirus task force to lead his administration's response to the deadly virus which has killed 170 people and infected 7,736 others in China, and spread to 20 countries, including India. The task force is led by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and is coordinated through the National Security Council, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

It is composed of subject matter experts from the White House and several US government agencies, and includes some of the country's foremost experts on infectious diseases, she said. Members of the task force have been meeting on a daily basis since Monday.

"At today's meeting, which the President chaired, he charged the task force with leading the United States government response to the novel 2019 coronavirus and with keeping him apprised of developments," Grisham said. The task force will lead the administration's efforts to monitor, contain and mitigate the spread of the virus, while ensuring that the American people have the most accurate and up-to-date health and travel information, she said.

According to Grisham, the President's top priority is the health and welfare of the American people. "That is why, in 2018, President Trump signed the National Biodefence Strategy, which improves speed of action in situations such as this. The administration, led by the President's task force, will continue to work to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus," the White House Press Secretary added.

Named as 2019-nCoV, the virus has hit all provinces in China, including the remote region of Tibet, mostly due to travellers from Wuhan city, the ground zero of the epidemic, as the virus claimed 170 lives, infected 7,736 others and spread to 20 countries, including India. As the spread of the virus intensified, many countries, including India, started preparation to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province.

A number of global airlines, including Air India, British Airways, Lion Air and Indigo airlines have suspended their flights to Chinese cities as Beijing struggled to contain the rapid spread of the virus. India, the US, the UK and Germany have already issued travel advisories against travelling to China. Beijing too has been asking Chinese not to travel at home and abroad in view of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to release winter and spring vegetable reserves to ease supply shortages-Xinhua

China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.It said the move was announced in a circular publishe...

POLL-Movin' on up: Bloomberg glides past Warren to No.3 in Democratic race

After steadily rising in popularity over the last several weeks, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg appears to have surpassed U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren among registered voters for the 2020 Democratic nomination, according to a...

EXPLAINER-Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm

International alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.Within weeks, the virus has infected...

Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the completion of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020