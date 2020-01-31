Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says no need for 'unnecessary panic', 'excessive measures' over virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:30 IST
China says no need for 'unnecessary panic', 'excessive measures' over virus

China is decisively working to control the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, its ambassador in Geneva said Friday, insisting there was no need for countries to impose "excessive measures" like border closures.

"There is no need for unnecessary panic, and no need for excessive measures," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK government replaces O'Neill as president of U.N. climate summit

British politician Claire ONeill will no longer serve as president of a major U.N. climate summit taking place in Glasgow in November and her replacement will be confirmed shortly, the UK government said on Friday. Preparations will continu...

Three labourers dead as tanker hits tractor in Gujarat's Dahod

Three labourers were killed and six others injured when a chemical tanker collided with a tractor-trolley in Dahod district of Gujarat on Friday night, the police said. The accident took place near Muvalia crossroads on Ahmedabad-Indore Hi...

Countries tighten China travel curbs as official admits mishandling virus

Beijing, Jan 31 AFP Countries expanded restrictions on travellers from China over a deadly virus epidemic Friday as an official admitted that a botched response worsened an outbreak that has grown into a global health emergency. At least 21...

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The Crown, the shows creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020