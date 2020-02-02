Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling to work might make you live longer: Study

A recent study has revealed that the people who rode their bicycles to work were found to be at a considerably reduced risk of mortality, most likely as a result of the health benefits of physical activity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 09:48 IST
Cycling to work might make you live longer: Study
People who cycled to work had a 13 per cent reduction in mortality. Image Credit: ANI

A recent study has revealed that the people who rode their bicycles to work were found to be at a considerably reduced risk of mortality, most likely as a result of the health benefits of physical activity. However, the same trend wasn't observed among the subjects who either walked or used public transport to reach their workplace.

The New Zealand study, by researchers from the University of Otago, Wellington, the University of Melbourne and the University of Auckland, has just been published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. Lead researcher Dr Caroline Shaw, from the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago, Wellington, says people who cycled to work had a 13 per cent reduction in mortality. There was no reduction in mortality for those who walked or took public transport to work.

The researchers used data from the New Zealand Census-Mortality Study, which links census and mortality records, to do follow-up studies of the population for three to five years following the 1996, 2001 and 2006 censuses, when respondents were asked: 'On X date (census day), what was the one main way you travelled to work -- that is, the one you used for the greatest distance?' Dr Shaw says the study, which analysed data from 3.5 million New Zealanders, is one of the largest ever cohort studies to examine the association between mode of travel to work and mortality outcomes.

"We studied 80 per cent of the working-age population of New Zealand over a 15-year period, so it is highly representative." Dr Shaw says increasing 'active transport' is being promoted as a way of addressing health and environmental issues, but the association between different modes of transport, such as cycling, walking and public transport, and health outcomes has remained unclear.

The study found more than 80 per cent of people in New Zealand travelled to work by car on census day, with only five per cent walking and three per cent cycling. "There were gender differences in mode of travel to work, with two per cent of women cycling compared with four per cent of men, but more women walking or jogging (seven per cent), compared with men (five per cent). A higher proportion of younger people cycled, walked or took public transport compared with older people."

Dr Shaw says the census data provided no details about the physical intensity of the commute, so those who lived in the inner city and walked 200 metres to work were in the same category as those who walked briskly up and down a hill for 30 minutes to get to and from work. "We saw no increase in road traffic injury deaths associated with walking and cycling, although the New Zealand transport system at the time of these studies was heavily car-dominated and roads seldom made allowances for pedestrians and cyclists."

Dr Shaw says the findings lend support for initiatives to increase the number of people commuting to work by bike. "Increasing cycling for commuting to work in a country with low levels of cycling like New Zealand will require policies directed at both transport and urban planning, such as increasing housing density and implementing cycling networks."

While the study found no association between walking or taking public transport to work and a reduction in mortality, Dr Shaw says there are other reasons to promote these modes of transport. "Walking to work has physical-activity-related health benefits other than mortality reduction -- including the prevention of cardiovascular disease and diabetes -- and taking public transport has the benefit of emitting less carbon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

The second Air India special flight carrying 323 Indians and seven Maldivians evacuated from Chinas Wuhan, landed in New Delhi on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city to 647. The speci...

People News Roundup: Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to Jekyll and HydeA onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while...

Entertainment News Roundup: Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TVs The CrownBritish actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series The C...

Block placed on email details about Trump hold on Ukraine aid: media

Washington, Feb 2 AFP US officials have cited presidential privilege in withholding details of 24 emails related to President Donald Trumps hold on military assistance to Ukraine, US media reported on Saturday. The revelation in a court fil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020