3rd case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala's Kasargod
Third case of novel coronavirus in India has been reported again from Kerala. State Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed the news on Monday.
Third case of novel coronavirus in India has been reported again from Kerala. State Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed the news on Monday. "Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala in Kasargod," said Shailaja in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday, the second case of coronavirus in the country was reported from Kerala. The patient is being monitored in an isolation ward in Alappuzha Medical College. The patient who first tested positive for coronavirus is currently hospitalised in Thrissur Medical College and her condition is stable. (ANI)
