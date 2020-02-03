Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO working with Google to combat virus misinformation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:41 IST
WHO working with Google to combat virus misinformation
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The World Health Organisation is working with Google to ensure that people get facts from WHO first when they search for information about the new virus that recently emerged in China. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of WHO's executive board meeting on Monday that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation and rumours about the virus and outbreak that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has now spread to 23 other countries.

"To that end, we have worked with Google to make sure people searching for information about coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results," he said. Pausing on a couple of occasions to cough, clear his throat, and drink water, Tedros — who visited China and met with President Xi Jinping to discuss the outbreak last week — quipped: "Don't worry: It's not corona", prompting laughter.

Since the outbreak began, a number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online. They include false conspiracy theories that the virus was created in a lab and that vaccines have already been manufactured, exaggerations about the number of sick and dead, and claims about bogus cures. On Sunday, WHO lamented that the outbreak and response have been accompanied "by a massive 'infodemic' — an overabundance of information — some accurate and some not — that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it".

The report said WHO, the UN health agency, was working "24 hours a day to identify the most prevalent rumors that can potentially harm the public's health, such as false prevention measures or cures". "These myths are then refuted with evidence-based information," it said, noting that WHO is providing myth busters on its social media channels in China and beyond.

Tedros also reiterated his decision last week to classify the virus outbreak as a global emergency, saying the move was prompted by increased human-to-human spread of the virus to numerous countries and the fear it could have a significant impact on developing countries with weaker health systems. As of Monday morning, the outbreak had infected more than 17,300 people, including 17,238 cases and 361 deaths confirmed in China, Tedros said. Outside China, there were 151 confirmed cases in 23 countries, and one death, reported in the Philippines on Sunday, he said.

Tedros said recent outbreaks including the new virus and Ebola demonstrated the shortcomings of the "binary" emergency system, calling it "too restrictive, too simplistic, and not fit for purpose". "We have a green light, a red light, and nothing in-between," he said, adding that WHO was considering options to allow for an "intermediate level of alert".

The WHO executive board, which is starting a six-day meeting, plans to hold a special technical session on the coronavirus on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the La Liga weekendAnsu stakes his claim Barcelona winger Ansu Fati burst onto the scene in September with two goals and an assist in his first three matches but the well ran dry after that.The 17-year-old sensation only...

Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 110 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force. The DefExpo 2020 is g...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here ...

Buyers of Air India, BPCL not to get free hand to shed excess staff: DIPAM secretary

Buyers of loss-making airline Air India and oil firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL will not get a free hand to shed excess workforce as the government will build in certain protection to employees in the share sale agreement, DIPAM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020