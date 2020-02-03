Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports of five suspected Coronavirus patients still awaited: RML

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital said that out of thirteen suspected patients of Coronavirus, reports of eight patients have come negative and have been discharged. While reports of five suspected patients who are admitted are still awaited.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:32 IST
Reports of five suspected Coronavirus patients still awaited: RML
Inside Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital said that out of thirteen suspected patients of Coronavirus, reports of eight patients have come negative and have been discharged. While reports of five suspected patients who are admitted are still awaited. While another five individuals showing symptoms of Cough and Cold moved to Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt from Quarantine Facility at Manesar for better treatment.

Samples sent for tests to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), of which result of one individual is negative. The results of four samples submitted are awaited. The hospital preparedness with regard to management and infection prevention control facilities was reviewed during high-level meetings on Monday.

Following this, advisories, and IPC guidelines have been shared with the states and adequate stocks of logistics including PPE is available. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has been conducting the thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to 13 airports across the county, including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively.All the airports have virus screening and prevention signage displayed boldly at the strategic locations.

This is being done as a preventive measure against the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus Disease (nCoV) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province of China where more than 2000 cases have been reported and the virus has claimed over 80 lives. The Union Health Ministry had said that the government has made adequate quarantine camps at Manesar (managed by Armed Forces Medical Services) and at Chhawla (managed by ITBP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations - Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Abde...

Employees protest against Centre's move to sell equity shares of LIC

Several employees of Life Insurance Corporation LIC staged a protest outside their office here on Monday against the governments decision to sell a part of its holding by initial public offering IPO. They have also announced a one-hour prot...

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020