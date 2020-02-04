Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank calls for global effort against virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 09:55 IST
World Bank calls for global effort against virus
Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank has called for countries to step up programmes to fight the new coronavirus outbreak, and said it was considering mobilising its own resources against the disease. "We are calling on all countries to strengthen their health surveillance and response systems, which is essential to contain the spread of this and any future outbreaks," the institution said in a statement on Monday.

"The World Bank Group is reviewing financial and technical resources that can be mobilised quickly to support affected countries," and also "closely coordinating with international partners to accelerate the international response." Since breaking out in China, the virus has killed 425 people in the country, exceeding the 349 dead in the Chinese mainland from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which eventually killed nearly 800 globally.

The new virus has infected 17,200 people and spread to more than 20 countries amid fears it could paralyze China and harm the global economy. The World Bank said it was "monitoring the wider economic and social impacts of this crisis," and would support "China's efforts to respond, including its efforts to maintain resilience in its economy."

If the epidemic reaches the same severity as the Spanish flu in 1918, which killed 30 million people, it could cost the global economy between one percent and ten per cent of growth, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said at the end of January. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said last week that negative impacts on the economy in the first half of 2020 were likely but "it would be irresponsible to offer any speculations around what may happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Big FM and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Launch 'High Beam - Not Ok Please’ Campaign

BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, in association with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the kick start of the High Beam - Not...

FOREX-Dollar firm on manufacturing data, A$ gains after RBA

The dollar held firm on Tuesday after a key U.S. manufacturing survey showed a surprise recovery, while the Australian dollar rose after the central bank left rates steady and retained the outlook despite bushfires at home and a virus epide...

'Bangladeshis leave the country' posters appear in Raigad with photos of Raj Thackeray, his son

Maharashtra Navnirman Senas MNS posters stating Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise you will be driven out in MNS style were seen in Panvel in Raigad district on Monday. The posters also feature MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Ami...

Seattle City Council passes resolution against CAA, NRC

The Seattle City Council, one of the most powerful city councils in the US, on Monday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indias recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020