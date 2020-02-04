White House economic adviser does not see U.S. economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak will likely have some impact on U.S. supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

"It's not a catastrophe. It's not a disaster," Kudlow said, adding later: "We've been through this before and I just think the impact is minimal."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.