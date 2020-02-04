Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia stable, condition improving: Hospital authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:57 IST
Sonia stable, condition improving: Hospital authorities

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

She underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection. "There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable," Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

World has 'window of opportunity' to halt virus spread: WHO chief. (AFP)ZHZH

World has window of opportunity to halt virus spread WHO chief. AFPZHZH...

EU rejects Trump Mideast plan amid annexation concerns

The European Union on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trumps proposal for securing peace in the Middle East and expressed concern about Israels plans to annex more Palestinian land. Trumps plan, which was unveiled last week, would fore...

Herbert Mensah elected as Board Chairman and President of Ghana Rugby

The Ghana Rugby Football Union Ghana Rugby Ghana.Rugby has elected new Officers and Board Members at their just ended Special General Meeting SGM held in Osu, Accra.Mr. Herbert Mensah was elected unopposed as President of Ghana Rugby and wa...

German court rules medieval anti-Semitic sculpture can stay on church

A German court on Tuesday ruled a 700-year-old anti-Semitic sculpture could stay on the exterior of a church in the city of Wittenberg, dismissing a claim by a member of the local Jewish community that it was defamatory and should be remove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020