Sonia stable, condition improving: Hospital authorities
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.
She underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection. "There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable," Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
