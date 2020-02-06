Kota DM orders medical audit after death of three children due to suspected diarrhoea

Kota District Collector Om Prakash Kasera has ordered a medical audit after the death of three children in Dadabari area of the city due to suspected diarrhoea, officials said on Thursday. Kasera called a meeting of officials and ordered the audit to ascertain actual cause of the deaths in Udiya Basti and directed for immediate cleaning drive, survey and medical camps, they said.

He also asked the officials of departments concerned to carry out a door-to-door survey to collect samples and to mend and repair leakages of drinking water pipelines and to immediately carry out cleaning drive in the area. More than 100 children died at a government hospital in Kota in December last year.

