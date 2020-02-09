Legendary footballer P K Banerjee's condition improving

The condition of legendary footballer P K Banerjee, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the city with high fever, is showing signs of improvement, hospital sources said on Sunday. The 83-year-old former footballer and coach was admitted to the hospital on Saturday afternoon with high fever and cough, less than a month after being discharged from the medical facility, they said.

"He is being treated by a panel of specialists and supervised by a team of neurosurgeons. He is responding well to the treatment," a statement released by the hospital said. Banerjee was admitted to the hospital in January with neurological problems and for electrolyte imbalance.

He was discharged on January 23. Banerjee has been suffering from Parkinson's disease and dementia..

