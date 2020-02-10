Sixty-six new infections of coronavirus confirmed on ship off Japan - statement

Sixty-six new infections of the coronavirus have been confirmed on board the Diamond Princess ship off the coast of Japan, the ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said in a statement.

Japanese health officials had confirmed that among the new infections there were 45 Japanese nationals, 11 Americans, four Australians, three from the Philippines and one each from Canada and Ukraine, the company said.

