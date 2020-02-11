Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Coronavirus case confirmed in California, takes U.S. total to 13

  Reuters
  California
  Updated: 11-02-2020 08:14 IST
  Created: 11-02-2020 08:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 13th case of coronavirus in the United States was detected in California in an individual under federal quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. The adult patient was among U.S. nationals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease, who were under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, local television station 10News reported.

The individual was taken to the University of California San Diego Medical Center for treatment, 10News said, citing an official familiar with the situation. A hospital official declined to comment, but said the hospital would soon be releasing a statement.

"CDC is conducting a thorough contact investigation of the person who has tested positive to determine contacts and to assess if those contacts had high risk exposures," the CDC said in a statement, without giving further details. Hundreds of U.S. nationals have been evacuated from Wuhan and flown to the Miramar base where they are subject to the CDC's first public health quarantine in 50 years.

