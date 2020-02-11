Left Menu
Development News Edition

No confirmed case of coronavirus in MP so far; 151 under watch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:29 IST
No confirmed case of coronavirus in MP so far; 151 under watch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

No confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been found in Madhya Pradesh so far though 151 people have been kept in isolation following their return from China and other countries affected by the deadly pathogen, an official said on Tuesday. The state government has set up a call center for monitoring suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) and created isolation wards in different hospitals to treat patients showing symptoms of the viral infection, he said.

No positive case of the coronavirus infection has been found in Madhya Pradesh so far, said the official from the state government's public relations department. However, 151 people who have returned from China, from where the virus has originated, and other countries where it has spread, have been kept under isolation as a precautionary measure, he said.

Of these, 145 people have been kept under home isolation, while the rest are in hospitals, the official said. Besides, 13 people were admitted to hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection, but they all tested negative for the pathogen, he said.

Of these, two patients - one each in Bhopal AIIMS and Vidishas district hospital - are undergoing treatment for other illnesses, the official said. The state government has also made arrangements at airports for screening passengers returning from China, where the novel coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 1,000 people so far.

The official said the authorities are working in collaboration with the tourism department and the hotel industry to identify people who have arrived in the state from China and other countries affected by 2019-nCoV. Foreigners visiting Sanchi, a Buddha heritage site near Bhopal, are also being screened, he said.

A large number of Chinese tourists visit Sanchi every year. The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the WHO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WHO launches global research forum against novel coronavirus

A two-day research and innovation forum led by the World Health Organisation WHO was launched here on Tuesday to mobilise global action to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. Co-hosted by the WHO and the Global Research Collaboration for ...

Indian tycoon Mallya appeals against extradition from Britain

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya launched an appeal in Britains High Court on Tuesday against a 2018 decision to extradite him to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines.India wants ...

Bruised Irish rivals allow Sinn Fein government initiative

Irelands Fianna Fail and Fine Gael let Sinn Fein proceed with trying to form a government without them on Tuesday, a process most acknowledged would ultimately require two of the now three largest parties to work together.Sinn Fein, a left-...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch new records on optimism coronavirus may plateau soon

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes hit record highs on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser sparked expectations that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking, while T-Mobile shares jumped after a federal judge approved its purchase of Spr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020