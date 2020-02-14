Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank report: 66 pct of Moroccan women are obese, figures for other countries revealed

World Bank report: 66 pct of Moroccan women are obese, figures for other countries revealed
According to the World Bank’s report, the spread of obesity and its negative health and economic consequences have been noted growing. Image Credit: Flickr / Steve Baker

A new report recently revealed by the World Bank on the state of health and hygiene in the world claims that around 66 percent of women are obese or overweight. Read the texts below to know more in details.

Among men, the increase was smaller, at 4 percent (7.20 to 11 percent). The report states that in the North Africa and Middle East region, Kuwait is the country with the highest obesity and overweight rate among women (77 percent).

The report claims that Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Libya and Egypt have the overweight rate of 75.3 percent, 74.2 percent, 73.7 percent, 72 percent and 71.3 percent respectively, APA News stated. Algeria and Tunisia have comparable rates to Morocco with 68.1 percent and 67.8 percent respectively. Djibouti has the lowest rate with 46.1 percent of obese and overweight women.

According to the World Bank's report, the spread of obesity and its negative health and economic consequences have been noted growing. The World Bank insists that obesity affects all countries of the world, whether rich, poor or developing. Since 1975, this epidemic has tripled and the costs it generates among the most affected countries have been increasing.

Apart from the figures, the report elaborates on the factors that enhance the increase in obesity, which are directly linked to human behaviour and environment. The easier access to ultra-processed and sweet foods and cuisines, dwindle in physical activity are also linked to technological progress at work and home that lead to the spread of obesity. Even the greater consumption of harmful foods for health with the rise in disposable income is also a big factor.

The World Bank estimates that diseases linked to overweight and obesity such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer are the three leading causes of death in all regions of the world, except in sub-Saharan Africa.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

A joint team of the Ministry of Shipping and Kolkata Port Trust has undertaken a study of theinfrastructure of four Land Custom Stations LCS of the north eastern region for transportation of goods from Chittagong andMongla ports in Banglade...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.European shares are expected t...

GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 14 PTI GVK Power and Infrastructure Limiteds consolidated net loss during the quarter endedDecember 31 was reported at Rs 96 crore from Rs 101 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in afiling with bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the euro zone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020