U.S. CDC to work with labs in five states to track people with influenza-like illness
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it was working with public health laboratories in five states to track people with illnesses similar to influenza, as the agency strives to contain the deadly coronavirus.
The agency said the labs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York City will test those people for coronavirus who tested negative for the flu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
