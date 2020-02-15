Baby and mother discharged from hospital after treatment for coronavirus in China

A 67-day-old baby and her mother, who suffered from the novel coronavirus, were on Saturday discharged from a hospital in China's Guizhou province after being successfully treated for the infection, health authorities said. The baby, surnamed Jiang, was brought to central China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, by her parents on January 16 to spend the Spring Festival holiday.

However, Jiang's parents were confirmed infected with the new virus after returning to Guizhou on January 25, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The baby too developed symptoms of runny nose and cough and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 2 following which she and her parents were admitted to the hospital.

Jiang was only 55-days-old when she was admitted to the hospital for treatment. "After 13 days of treatment by experts and medical staff, Jiang had no fever and two tests showed negative results," the report said.

Jiang's mother was also discharged from hospital on the same day, the report said without mentioning about the health condition of the baby's father. The death toll in China's novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has climbed to 1,523 with 143 new fatalities reported mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases jumped to over 66,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.