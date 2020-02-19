Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Yokohama
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 08:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 08:02 IST
UPDATE 3-Virus-hit cruise liner passengers start disembarking in Japan after controversial quarantine
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

Passengers on the virus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo began disembarking on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, after a controversial two-week quarantine that saw more than 500 people infected with the new coronavirus originating in China. The Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined in the port of Yokohama since Feb. 3 after a man, who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan, was diagnosed with the virus.

More than 540 people have been infected with the virus on the liner, which originally carried some 3,700 passengers and crew. Many of those infected have already been transfered to hospitals. About half the passengers are Japanese. Japan, which ranks second in the world after China in number of confirmed virus cases, has come under fire for its handling of the cruise ship quarantine, although top government officials have defended the quarantine and onboard testing operation.

Around 500 people were expected to disembark starting Wednesday, a health ministry official said, with the entire process completed by Friday. With some passengers planning to stay on the ship it was unclear when the quarantine would end.

The United States evacuated more than 300 nationals on Monday on two chartered flights and six South Koreans and one Japanese spouse flew to South Korea on Wednesday morning on a chartered flight. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday there were 220 Australians on board. A total of 169 Australians would be evacuated, 36 have the coronavirus and will remain on the ship, and another 15 have elected to stay onboard. Those evacuated will be flown to Darwin, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

An Australian passenger said Australians had been told they would be pre-screened starting on Wednesday morning and taken to Tokyo's Haneda airport in the evening for an expected departure early Thursday. "They told us to pack warm weather clothes for the two weeks in Darwin but who will have that after a cruise in the Japanese winter," passenger Vicki Presland told Reuters.

A captain's announcement on the liner said that Hong Kong passengers would also be evacuated over the next 24 hours and that according to information received, a Canadian charter flight would arrive on Friday morning. Italy and Taiwan were also preparing to evacuate their nationals.

Besides those on the cruise liner and returnees brought home from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the epidemic, about 60 cases of domestic infections have been confirmed in Japan, including 22 in Tokyo, according to NHK public broadcaster. Amid worries about a contracting economy, the spread of the virus has prompted Tokyo to curb the size of public gatherings and some companies are telling employees to work from home.

The spread of the virus has also raised concerns about the outlook for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, set to start on July 24, although organisers have said there are no plans to cancel the Summer Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Researchers report decline in heart attacks greater among men than women

In a recent study, researchers report a steady decline in heart attacks in both men and women enrolled in the US health system from 2000 to 2014. However, the rate of decline slowed among women in the last five years of the study. The study...

Mexican lawmakers toughen penalties for femicide, abuse of minors after murders

Mexicos lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved an increase in prison sentences for crimes of femicide and sexual abuse of minors, amid a wave of protests after the murder of a seven-year-old girl in Mexico City. Lawmakers voted to incr...

BRIEF-S&P Says Coronavirus Will Deliver Short-Term Blow To Economic Growth In Q1 In China

SP Global Ratings SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS CORONAVIRUS WILL DELIVER A SHORT-TERM BLOW TO ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER IN CHINA SP GLOBAL RATINGS SAYS ASSUMING CORONAVIRUS IS CONTAINED IN MARCH, EXPECT CHINAS GDP GROWTH RATE TO RECOVE...

Limping Avs welcome Isles' Varlamov back to Denver

The Colorado Avalanche have followed a five-game winning streak with three straight losses, and the past two losses were especially painful. In a span of 48 hours, Colorado has lost its top goaltender, a first-line forward and a third-line ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020