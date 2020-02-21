Left Menu
Ladakh administration dismisses reports that patient died due to coronavirus

The Ladakh administration on Friday refuted reports that a patient had died due to coronavirus saying the deceased or his family had no history of travelling outside the Union Territory.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leh (Ladakh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ladakh administration on Friday refuted reports that a patient had died due to coronavirus saying the deceased or his family had no history of travelling outside the Union Territory. Giving details of three cases, the administration said in a release that the two patients, including the one who died, and their families have no history of travelling outside Ladakh, while a third one had come back from Bihar and South India.

The administration said the third patient had come to the OPD on February 14 complaining of diarrohea and vomiting and was admitted on February 17. He had the same problem in Bihar approximately two months back. The 36-year-old male patient from Nubra got relieved on treatment. However, on arrival at Leh, he again developed the same symptoms. The patient is said to be stable and is in isolation ward. About the first two, the administration said a 52-year-old male patient from village Phyang was admitted on January 27 with cough, breathlessness and fever.

"There is no travel history of the patient and family members outside Ladakh. The patient expired on February 5," the administration said in the official note. In the second case, the administration said the 55-year-old male patient from Achinathang village was admitted on February 11 with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

"There is no travel history of the patient, family members and neighbours outside Ladakh. Oxygen saturation is continuously low. The patient referred to Delhi on February 21," the official release noted. Earlier, reports said two patients had been isolated for coronavirus like symptoms after death of a patient over similar symptoms. (ANI)

