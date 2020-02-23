Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France prepares in case of coronavirus epidemic -Health Minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:31 IST
UPDATE 1-France prepares in case of coronavirus epidemic -Health Minister
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@olivierveran)

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Sunday new cases of coronavirus were "very likely" in France and health authorities were ready in case of an epidemic, adding he was "particularly watchful" of the situation in Italy.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has called up a meeting at 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) to review the coronavirus situation, Philippe's office also said in a statement. Apart from Veran, the meeting will include Army Minister Florence Parly, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebarri.

"Today, there is only one infected patient in France, who is hospitalized in Lyon. His health condition is not worrying. All the others, apart from an 80-year old man who died, were released cured and are not contagious," Veran said in an interview with Le Parisien/Aujourdhui en France-Dimanche newspaper. Cases of the new coronavirus in Italy, the most affected country in Europe, rose on Saturday to more than 100, killing two people and prompting the government to close off the worst-hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

"Other cases, it is very likely. An epidemic? We are getting ready for it," Veran added. Veran said the number of laboratories in France equipped with diagnostic tests would be increased to reach a capacity of "several thousands" of tests a day, against 400 now.

China reported another fall in new coronavirus infections outside of its epicenter on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new cases and fears of contagion increased elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Girl ends life after being raped in Rajasthan

A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself on Sunday after being raped by a man in Rajasthans Bharatpur district, the police said. The girl had gone to collect feed for cattle in the fields in an area under the Halena police station limits...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is friend of mine, says US President Donald Trump before his departure for India....

Join politics not for glamour or power but to serve country: Amarinder to youth

The youth should play a constructive role in active politics as it is their duty as future leaders to transform the countrys destiny, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Sunday. Speaking at a national conclave of the Bhartiya Chha...

Soccer-Zen keeper infuriates fans with red card and red face

A goalkeeper with Uruguayan first division club Cerro Largo faced an uncertain future on Sunday, the day after winding up his opponents led to a red card only for them to score twice against 10 men in stoppage-time and rescue a draw. Washi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020