Afghanistan finds first coronavirus case: health minister

According to the health minister, Afghanistan finds the first coronavirus case. The local media reported that the Afghan Minister of Public Health declared emergency status in Western Herat province after one of the three suspected coronavirus cases in Herat diagnosed positive.

Earlier Kuwait and Bahrain confirmed on Monday their first novel coronavirus cases, health ministries in the two Gulf states announced, adding all had come from Iran. Kuwait reported three infections and Bahrain one

Further details awaited.

