UPDATE 1-Italy measures against coronavirus strong, mission to Iran stalled - WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:13 IST
Representative Image

Italy has taken appropriate measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the focus on halting further person-to-person transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Italy has seen the biggest outbreak of the disease in Europe, with more than 260 cases and seven deaths reported, most in the prosperous north of the country.

A WHO team held talks with Italian officials in Rome on Tuesday about the response, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said. "WHO experts are providing support in the areas of clinical management, infection prevention and control, surveillance and risk communication. At this stage the focus is on limiting further human-to-human transmission," the WHO said in a statement posted overnight.

Several clusters of infections in different regions had already been detected, it said while noting that based on current data, in the majority of cases (four out of every five) people experience mild or no symptoms. "The measures taken by the Italian government or the regional governments have been pretty strong and most likely should help in containing this virus as good as possible," Lindmeier said. He had no information on the team's travels within Italy.

A separate WHO mission to Iran, which had been announced for Tuesday, has been delayed, Lindmeier said, adding that he had no date for its departure. The WHO's country office was in contact with authorities. He urged countries to boost their readiness, saying the virus is "knocking at their door".

National authorities can implement national "pandemic plans" according to their own risk assessment of the situation at home, Lindmeier said. The WHO itself, which triggered its highest alarm by declaring an international emergency on Jan. 30 after the outbreak began spreading from China, has no category for declaring a pandemic.

Lindmeier, noting remarks by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday, added: "A pandemic would require multiple community spread and nearly uncontrollable community spread in multiple countries outside of the origin." China has reported 77,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,595 deaths, while 29 other countries have reported 2,069 confirmed cases including 23 deaths.

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

UPDATE 4-Ten killed, 150 hurt as riots in India overshadow Trump visit

Ten people have been killed and over 150 injured in clashes between opposing groups of protesters in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday, riots that overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trumps first visit to India.The clashes, the worst in the ...

Switzerland confirms the first case of Coronavirus

Switzerland confirms the first case of Coronavirus health departmentFurther details are awaited.This is a developing story....

DMK says Delhi violence "alarming," demands swift action

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the violence in the national capital has reached alarmingproportions imperiling democracy and demanded swift action to restore normalcy.The violence in Delhi has now reached alarming proportions with...

Chennai scribes condemn Delhi violence, attack on journos

Journalists on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged attack on scribes in Delhicovering the violence over the support and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act.Raising slogans, journalists demanded the authorities to provi...
