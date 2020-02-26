Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Apple, J&J to study if Apple Watch app leads to lower stroke risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 02:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 02:09 IST
UPDATE 3-Apple, J&J to study if Apple Watch app leads to lower stroke risk

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would partner with Apple Inc on a study to use an iPhone app and the Apple Watch to study how earlier detection of atrial fibrillation impacts stroke in people aged 65 or older. Last year, Apple's Heart Study https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-watch-heart/apple-watch-detects-irregular-heartbeats-in-u-s-study-idUSKBN1XN2S2 found that the watch could accurately detect atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, according to a study that explored the role of wearable devices in identifying potential heart problems. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke more than fivefold, according to the American Heart Association.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said the initial study proved the Apple Watch can detect atrial fibrillation with a low rate of false alarms, which helped Apple gain clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a watch app that takes an electrocardiogram, or EKG, measurement. The study with J&J aims to show if early detection leads to better health outcomes. "We want to follow the science all the way to the end, no matter what the outcomes are, and run this longitudinal study," Williams told Reuters in an interview. "It's not something that we have to do, but it's the right thing to do."

The joint effort, called "Heartline," is significant because J&J is one of the world's largest medical device makers and pharmaceutical companies. "What we bring is clinical study capability on a very large scale," said Paul Stoffels, J&J's chief scientific officer, who said the study aims to track 150,000 participants with long-term follow-ups over two years.

The study could also reach a different population than Apple's original heart study, which included 400,000 participants but faced questions from medical experts because more than half of the people who signed up were under 40, a group already at low risk for atrial fibrillation. J&J targeted the study at population with a higher risk. Paul Burton, vice president of medical affairs at the J&J subsidiary running the study, said 70% of patients experiencing the condition are over 65.

"What we're trying to do here is definitively answer that question: If you take wearable technology and couple it with an app, can you reduce the risk of a stroke or death?" Burton said. The J&J study will be open to more than 40 million people enrolled in traditional Medicare plans, which cover people aged 65 and older as well as the disabled. Study participants will be randomly assigned to either use only an iPhone app or use the app in conjunction with a watch capable of taking an EKG.

If patients who enroll are assigned to the arm of the study using the Apple Watch, they will be prompted to acquire one of the devices, which study officials said the participants can either purchase on their own for personal use for $49 or borrow free of charge for the study. The latest Apple Watch model starts at list price of $399. Burton said J&J and Apple were sharing the cost of subsidizing the watches.

The study will pay participants, who must agree to share their Medicare claims data. Apple and J&J officials said that was key to proving whether the use of the app and watch lead to reduced stroke risk. "With tens of millions of watches on people's wrists and us delivering this early detection, we have a huge responsibility to make sure that early detection is effective and really helping people with their health in the long haul," Apple's Williams told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. health officials raise alarm about likely local spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after the flu-like virus surfaced in several more countries. The announcement signals...

U.S. man charged with trying to blow up car outside Pentagon

A man is appearing before a federal judge on Tuesday for accusations that he attempted to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, according to the Justice Department. Matthew Dmitri Richardson, a 19-year-old from Arkansas, was caught by a Pentag...

UK defence minister announces programme to replace nuclear warhead

Britains defense minister Ben Wallace announced on Tuesday the start of a program to replace the countrys nuclear deterrent.To ensure the government maintains an effective deterrent throughout the commission of the Dreadnought Class ballist...

UPDATE 2-Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus

A 70-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Switzerlands southern canton of Ticino, on the border with Italy, Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday, confirming their countrys first case. The infected person was in Italy abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020