Norway detects its first case of coronavirus

Norway's Public Health Agency said on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at home, in what was the country's first confirmed case.

The person had returned from China late last week, but did not appear ill and was unlikely to infect others, the agency said.

