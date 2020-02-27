COVD-19: Iraq reported first case of coronavirus, the patient contracted the virus after a trip to Iran
Iraq had reported its first coronavirus case in the city of Baghdad whereas 22 dead of the virus in Iran. The patient contracted the virus after a trip to Iran, according to media reports. The health ministry said in a statement. He was in "good health" in a Baghdad hospital.
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing news.
