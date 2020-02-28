Left Menu
Development News Edition

In humans, immune response to fungal infections changes after contracting virus, says study

The immune response of the human body to fungal infections changes when the patient is also infected by a virus, according to a new study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Birmingham
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 10:27 IST
In humans, immune response to fungal infections changes after contracting virus, says study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The immune response of the human body to fungal infections changes when the patient is also infected by a virus, according to a new study. The study was conducted by researchers of the University of Birmingham, The Pirbright Institute and University College London and was published in the PLOS Pathogens.

The study sheds fresh light on the immune system's ability to deal with co-infection. The body's immune response to fungal infections changes when a patient is also infected by a virus, according to new research which investigated the two types of infection together for the first time.

Fungal infections are major killers of patients with impaired immunity, such as AIDS patients or transplant recipients, but they usually occur alongside a secondary, viral infection. Although clinicians understand how the immune system responds to each of these types of the pathogen, much less is known about what happens when both occur together.

Typically, white blood cells will attack pathogens through a process called phagocytosis -- where a pathogen is engulfed by the white blood cell. In fungal infections, however, this process sometimes 'reverses' -- ejecting the fungus back out of the white blood cell via a process called vomocytosis.

In a new study, published in PLOS Pathogens, the researchers were able to show that this process of expulsion is rapidly accelerated when the white blood cell detects a virus. The team used advanced microscopy techniques to study live white blood cells exposed to two different types of virus, HIV, and measles, alongside the fungal pathogen, Cryptococcus neoformans.

This opportunistic pathogen is particularly deadly among HIV+ patients, where it causes around 200,000 deaths per year worldwide. The researchers found that, instead of becoming simply less able to deal with the fungus, the white blood cells began expelling the fungal cells much more rapidly.

"We found the macrophages ejected their prey -- the fungal cells -- much more quickly when the virus was present. This was very unexpected, but could be an attempt to 'free up' those white blood cells to deal with the new viral invaders," said lead researcher Professor Robin May. As the vomocytosis occurred with both viruses, the researchers concluded that the effect was likely to be a general response to viral co-infection.

"This is the first time that scientists have studied our immune system's response to fungal infection in the much more realistic setting of a secondary (viral) infection," May said. "We do not yet know whether this mechanism makes the white blood cells more or less effective in fighting off either infection. Although expelling the fungal cell will free up the macrophage to attack the virus. It also sets free the fungal cell to continue its spread through the body," added May.

"This is another interesting example of transkingdom interactions between microbes, this time fungi and viruses. We are only beginning to understand the complexity of microbe interactions within the host. This collaboration sheds new light on this exciting new area of research," said another researcher Dr Dalan Bailey. Investigating these processes in animal models will be the next step for the team, with a longer-term goal of harnessing the mechanisms used to trigger the expulsion of fungi and use them to help clear these pathogens from the body. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Govt took tough, bold decision, IAF successfully struck terror target: Air chief on Balakot airstrike

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday said that the government took a tough and bold decision to strike at the heart of terrorist training camps deep inside Pakistan and added that the Indian Air Force struck the ...

Violence in Delhi: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's reply on plea seeking probe under UAPA

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought reply of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking probe under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to find out those behind the violence in northeast DelhiA bench of Chief Justice D N Patel a...

Normalcy has returned to large extent in northeast Delhi, says Joint Commissioner OP Mishra

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra on Friday said that normalcy to a greater part has been restored in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and people are opening their shops today. Joint Commissioner Mishra was patrolling the C...

No special session of Malaysian parliament on Monday to pick PM -speaker

Malaysias parliament will not hold a special session on Monday to decide on the next prime minister, its speaker said, a day after interim premier Mahathir Mohamad said the legislative body would do so. The speaker, Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020