Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected
Kuwait confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45, a Health Ministry official said, reporting no death.
Those infected had either traveled to Iran or been contaminated by people who went there, she told a media conference in Kuwait.
