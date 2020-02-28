Hyderabad observes World Rare Disease Day
World Rare Disease Day was observed on Friday, here at Hyderabad.
World Rare Disease Day was observed on Friday, here at Hyderabad. Millions of people around the world observe Rare Disease Day on the last day of February.
"Some rare diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, thalassemia, hemophilia, and Lou Gehrig's disease ( ALS ), are well known to the public. India has already taken steps to prevent monogenic disorders such as sickle cell disease. The research shows that the sickle cell Gujarat model can be applied to other diseases such as hemophilia, thalassemia, and neurological diseases such as ataxia, etc," read a press-release. "The State Government is working on the awareness and prevention programs so that people can take pre measures acting against these genetic disorders. The government is also working and supporting the NGO'S, who are providing skill development and employment programs and facilities to the Rare disorder affected persons," said Eatala Rajender, Health and Family Minister, Telangana. (ANI)
