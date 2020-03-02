No coronavirus patient in India, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there is no coronavirus patient in the state and the country, and appealed to citizens not to panic During a discussion on the issue in the state Assembly through a Calling Attention notice, members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the fast spreading epidemic.

They requested the Maharashtra government to take whatever precautionary steps are needed to prevent the spread of the virus in the state and the country Tope said he had discussed the issue with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during his recent visit to Mumbai.

"The three patients who tested positive in Kerala have been discharged after treatment. There is no vaccine for the treatment of coronavirus. Only general respiratory etiquette and symptomatic treatmenthas to be followed," he said "There are no coronavirus patients in the state or in the country. There is no need to panic," the minister said.

The House members sought a ban on the export of N95 masks, in case they are required in emergency They also wanted the government to take steps to bring back Maharashtra citizens who are stranded in China and other affected countries.

Some members also wanted to know what affect the epidemic has on industries, and if the virus is going to impact employment They demanded that thermal screening of passengers at the Munbai airport be monitored effectively.

Tope said till February 24, thermal screening of 50,091 people was done at the airport. Of these, 294 were from Maharashtra Out of the 85 people quarantined for symptoms like fever, cough, cold, reports of 84 were negative and one person's report is yet to be received, he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar directed the Upper House to hold a special half-an-hour discussion on Tuesday on the coronavirus and preparations of the state health department for it Nationalist Congress Party MLC Prakash Gajbhiye raised the issue in the Council through Point of Propriety.

"There has been an outbreak of coronavirus in the world and several people, suspected to be infected by the virus, have been screened so far at the Mumbai airport. We want to know the exact picture at the state level," he said Responding to his demand, Nimbalkar instructed the House to hold a special discussion on coronavirus on Tuesday.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 89,000 people globally and caused more than 3,000 deaths, including 2,912 in China The deadly virus, first detected in China in December last year, has spread to more than 70 countries..

