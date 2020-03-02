Left Menu
London staff of China's Unipec stay home over coronavirus fears

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

London employees at Unipec, the trading arm of China's state oil firm Sinopec, have been told to work from home after an employee exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms, a source familiar with the matter said.

Employees were "asked to stay home until more is known as a precaution", the source said. "Unipec UK will continue to monitor the situation of this suspected case of COVID-19 very closely, abiding by the guidance of international and local health authorities," the company said in a statement.

"Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees," it added.

