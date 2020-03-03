Two-week U.N. gender equality meeting cut to one day over coronavirus
An annual two-week United Nations meeting on the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women, usually attended by thousands of people from around the world, has been scaled back to a one-day event due the global outbreak of coronavirus. The Commission on the Status of Women will meet on March 9 to adopt a draft political declaration marking the 25th anniversary of the an historic women's rights declaration signed in Beijing.
Acting upon recommendations by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the commission said there would be no general debate and dozens of side events would be canceled. It said a full meeting of the commission would be held at a later date. In a letter on Friday to U.N. member states from the chair of the commission, Armenia's U.N. Ambassador Mher Margaryan, said Guterres had "also strongly recommended that capital-based representatives refrain from traveling to headquarters."
The flu-like virus that emerged from central China late last year has spread to about 60 countries, infected more than 85,000 people and killed almost 3,000, mostly in China. So far, 10 U.S. states including California and New York have confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Antonio Guterres
- Beijing
- China
- New York
- California
ALSO READ
China and HK stocks climb as Beijing steps up support for virus-hit economy
China stocks recoup virus losses as Beijing steps up stimulus
China says WHO delegation to visit Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan
Beijing autoshow postponed due to coronavirus
Beijing to fast-track new mask factory in virus fight