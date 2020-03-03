Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-week U.N. gender equality meeting cut to one day over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • United Nation
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 01:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 01:07 IST
Two-week U.N. gender equality meeting cut to one day over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

An annual two-week United Nations meeting on the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women, usually attended by thousands of people from around the world, has been scaled back to a one-day event due the global outbreak of coronavirus. The Commission on the Status of Women will meet on March 9 to adopt a draft political declaration marking the 25th anniversary of the an historic women's rights declaration signed in Beijing.

Acting upon recommendations by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the commission said there would be no general debate and dozens of side events would be canceled. It said a full meeting of the commission would be held at a later date. In a letter on Friday to U.N. member states from the chair of the commission, Armenia's U.N. Ambassador Mher Margaryan, said Guterres had "also strongly recommended that capital-based representatives refrain from traveling to headquarters."

The flu-like virus that emerged from central China late last year has spread to about 60 countries, infected more than 85,000 people and killed almost 3,000, mostly in China. So far, 10 U.S. states including California and New York have confirmed or presumed coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu leads Gantz in Israel vote: media exit polls

Jerusalem, Mar 3 AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin appeared to lead his main challenger following elections on Monday, with multiple exit polls putting his right-wing Likud several seats ahead of the centrist Blue and White partyExit poll...

Greece tries to halt thousands of migrants, sparking UN rebuke

Kastanies Greece, Mar 3 AFP Greece struggled on Monday to stop a growing throng of migrants from crossing its border with Turkey, as the UN urged Greece to honour its commitments under international law. Thousands of migrants are massing on...

Chile's economy beats expectations in January following protests

Chiles economy expanded 1.5 in January on steady growth in mining in the worlds top copper producer, the central bank said on Monday, again proving more resilient than expected following months of protests in late 2019. The banks IMACEC eco...

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Bidens Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota, will beco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020