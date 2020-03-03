Coronavirus: S.Korea reports 600 new cases, three more deaths

South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Anger and fear around the virus' spread have gripped South Korea as a religious sect at the centre of the outbreak comes under scrutiny.

