Left Menu
Development News Edition

Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 11:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 11:15 IST
Say nothing at all: Ronan Keating chided for Singapore coronavirus post
Ronan Keating (file photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@ronankeatingofficial )

Irish singer Ronan Keating removed a social media post about ships near Singapore not being allowed to dock because of the coronavirus after several online users said it was misleading. "You say it best when you say nothing at all," Instagram user Gweezilla commented on Keating's post, referring to his hit song made famous by the romantic comedy film "Notting Hill".

Keating, who shot to prominence in the 1990s as a member of boyband Boyzone, posted a photograph of about two dozen ships anchored off the city on Instagram and Twitter, with a caption that said the traffic was related to the coronavirus. But ships at sea off the world's second-busiest port are a common sight and many social media users were quick to tell him so.

The city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) also responded to Keating's post on Monday, saying a ship arrives or leaves Singapore every 2-3 minutes and that there can be about 1,000 ships there at any one time. "#WeCouldntSayNothingAtAll," the MPA added.

Keating's posts were not available on Tuesday. Keating on Saturday performed at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia, but it was not immediately clear if he was in Singapore. Singapore has had just over 100 cases of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Challenges facing new Malaysia PM after controversial takeover

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysias new prime minister on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the surprise resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, but he has yet to name any cabinet colleagues.The legitimacy of Muhyiddins ...

Crowder sparks Miami as Giannis, Bucks downed

Miami, Mar 3 AFP Jae Crowder scored 18 points off the bench as the Miami Heat locked down Giannis Antetokounmpo to hand the Milwaukee Bucks a 105-89 defeat on Monday. Crowder led the scoring for the Heat as NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was held to...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid ruckus by opposition

The lower house of the Parliament was on Tuesday adjourned till 2 pm after continued ruckus by the opposition MPs. As soon as the Lok Sabha resumed its proceeding at 12 noon, it witnessed pandemonium again as opposition continued with its d...

Man who opened fire, pointed gun at unarmed policeman during violence in northeast Delhi held from UP: Officials.

Man who opened fire, pointed gun at unarmed policeman during violence in northeast Delhi held from UP Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020