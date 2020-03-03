Left Menu
Soccer-UEFA sets up group to focus on coronavirus fixture impact

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) logo Image Credit: ANI

UEFA has set up a working group with the European Leagues association to handle any fixture congestion which may be caused by coronavirus postponements.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis told UEFA's congress on Tuesday that the body had been set up on Monday to "work on calendar issues". During the congress, FIFA president Gianni Infantino had said "it is important to work with authorities but not to panic" but Swiss FA president Dominique Blanc warned of serious consequences to the sport.

"Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, professional football to its foundations," he told the congress. The Swiss soccer league (SFL) has been put on hold until at least March 23 because of the coronavirus outbreak after the clubs rejected the possibility of playing matches behind closed doors.

Switzerland, which has had at least two dozen confirmed cases, introduced a ban on Friday on events expected to draw 1,000 people or more until March 15 in an effort to combat the coronavirus. In response, the Swiss League called off all matches in the top two divisions and Saturday and Sunday and it has now extended the ban to the international break at the end of March.

