Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England's Carney sees powerful global response to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:23 IST
Bank of England's Carney sees powerful global response to coronavirus
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said policymakers around the world were working on a "powerful and timely" response to the economic hit from coronavirus which has raised fears of a new global recession. "The lines of communication globally between central banks are wide open, the lines of communication between ourselves and the Treasury are operating exceptionally well," Carney told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"It is reasonable to expect a response that reflects a combination of fiscal measures and central bank initiatives." Policymakers from the Group of Seven rich nations were due to hold a conference call on Tuesday.

Two G7 officials said the policymakers would stop short of directly calling for new government spending or coordinated central bank interest rate cuts. Carney said that while the measures would vary from country to country, they would have the common goal of providing bridging support for the economy.

"We are confident that collectively these measures both within a jurisdiction and across jurisdictions will be both powerful and timely," he said. Carney, who is due to be succeeded as governor by Andrew Bailey in the middle of this month, said the shock to Britain's economy from coronavirus could be "large but temporary" and the central bank's top decision-making bodies had held a rare joint meeting to plan out what action might be needed.

"The Bank of England's role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large but will ultimately be temporary," he said in a statement to lawmakers in parliament before addressing their committee. "The Bank will take all necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system, consistent with its statutory responsibilities."

Carney said he had discussed the coronavirus situation with new British finance minister Rishi Sunak - who is expected to announce higher public spending in a budget statement next week - and he was in regular contact with Britain's FCA financial regulator and the BoE's international peers. "We are in frequent contact with our international peers, including at the G7, G20, and IMF," he said.

Carney said the BoE's monetary and financial policy committees and bank supervisory committee met jointly on Monday "to review a range of macroeconomic and financial system scenarios and their implications, and they will continue to meet as needed and will act as appropriate." He said "all necessary contingency plans" were in place at the BoE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Awaiting surgery in Singapore hospital, will be back soon: Amar Singh refuting reports of death

Scotching rumours of his death, former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh has posted a video titled Tiger Zinda Hai on Twitter, saying he is awaiting surgery in a Singapore hospital and would be back soon. He said though many of his well wis...

LS adjourned for the day as oppn demands discussion on Delhi violence

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands for an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence. After Speaker Om Birla said the discussio...

Renault's Alpine goes further upmarket as it looks beyond France

Renaults Alpine brand will launch a more luxurious version of its sleek A110 sports car as it looks to branch out from its core French market and consolidates a jump in sales last year, its chief executive said. The Renault group, which als...

COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020