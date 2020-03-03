Six people show symptoms of COVID-19, samples sent to Pune: UP Health Minister

A total of six people have shown symptoms of COVID-19 in the sate and have been put in isolation while their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jay Pratap Singh said, "A Delhi man, who returned from Europe with two of his Agra-based relatives on February 26, has tested positive. His relatives and everyone who came into his contact has been tested."

"A total of 23 people were identified who came in contact with the infected man. Reports of 13 people have been received, out of which six people had shown symptoms of COVID-19 and have been put in isolation. Their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune," Singh said. Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from Delhi and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.