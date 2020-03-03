Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia restricts entry for Gulf citizens, residents

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 19:43 IST
Saudi Arabia restricts entry for Gulf citizens, residents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday barred citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from entering the kingdom for 14 days after returning from outside the region due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency SPA reported.

Travellers coming from any fellow GCC state - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar - must spend 14 continuous days there and show no signs of the coronavirus before being granted entry, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source. Saudi Arabia reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday in a Saudi national returning from Iran, which has reported the most deaths outside China, where the flu-like disease originated.

The other GCC states have also diagnosed the infection in people who had visited Iran, totaling more than 145 cases. The Saudi health ministry said it was testing 70 people who had come into contact with the infected Saudi citizen, who remains in quarantine in hospital. The authorities have said he had not disclosed his visit to Iran upon returning home.

Iran hosts several important shrines and pilgrimage sites for Shi'ite Muslims, who make up a minority of Saudi Arabia's population. The Saudi foreign ministry tweeted a video on Tuesday reminding citizens of an existing ban on travel to Iran, which is locked in a struggle with Saudi Arabia for regional supremacy.

Saudi Arabia took several measures last week to prevent the spread of the disease to the kingdom, banning foreigners arriving for the Muslim umrah pilgrimage, Gulf Arab citizens visiting Mecca and Medina, and tourists from at least 25 states where the virus has been found. SPA also said that Saudi citizens or residents entering from a GCC country must inform authorities upon arrival in the kingdom of any travel outside the GCC in the preceding 14 days.

The kingdom will cooperate with any GCC country that wishes to apply the same procedures to travelers from the kingdom, it added. Saudi Arabia's Center for Disease Control late on Monday urged citizens to postpone non-essential travel to Germany and France, where more cases have been reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt running away from debate on Delhi riots, its stand 'vote of no-confidence' in Parliament: Cong

Alleging that the government was running away from debate on the Delhi riots, the Congress on Tuesday said the centres stand against immediate discussion on the issue was the biggest vote of no-confidence in the institution of Parliament. T...

Parliament should give priority to discussing Delhi violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the Parliament should give priority to discussing the issue of violence that took place in the North-East district on Delhi in February. Speaking at a press co...

Ryanair CEO warns of 10% hit to bookings from coronavirus

Ryanair expects a 10 fall in bookings in April and May due to concerns about coronavirus, dealing a meaningful impact to quarterly earnings, but the situation will stabilize by early summer, Chief Executive Michael OLeary said on Tuesday.At...

Down's syndrome, so what? One woman's campaign in France's municipal elections

Eleonore Laloux has battled all her life to be treated like others. Now the 34-year-old is waging a new campaign to become one of the first women in France with Downs syndrome to win a local council seat in this months municipal elections.A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020