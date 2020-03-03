Left Menu
Global supplier India curbs drug exports as coronavirus fears grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:16 IST
India, the world's main supplier of generic drugs, has restricted the export of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them, including paracetamol, as the coronavirus outbreak plays havoc with supply chains. But the Indian government said there were enough stocks to manufacture formulations for two-to-three months and urged calm.

Indian drugmakers rely on China, the source of the virus outbreak, for almost 70% of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for their medicines. Industry experts say they are likely to face shortages if the epidemic drags on. "Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs... is hereby 'restricted' with immediate effect and till further orders," the Director General of Foreign Trade said in a statement https://dgft.gov.in/sites/default/files/Noti%2050_0.pdf on Tuesday, without explaining the extent of the restrictions.

The list given by the government, of 26 APIs and their formulations, accounts for 10% of all Indian pharmaceutical exports. "Irrespective of the ban, some of these molecules may face shortages for the next couple of months," Dinesh Dua, chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, told Reuters.

"If coronavirus is not contained, then in that case there could be acute shortages," Dua said. The council falls under the federal commerce ministry.

In a statement, the federal government said state authorities had been asked to monitor the production and availability of APIs and formulations to prevent black marketing and hoarding. Separately, the government said on Tuesday it had detected "high viral load" in six people who had been in contact with a patient who contracted the virus in the capital New Delhi.

The patient in New Delhi was being monitored and was stable, the government said. The people have been kept in isolation and their samples are being sent to India's National Institute of Virology for confirmation, the government said in a statement https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1604938.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to quell public fears. "There is no need to panic," he said in a tweet.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he added. On Monday, India reported three new cases of coronavirus, including an Italian national in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

So far, 24 people - including 21 Italians and three Indians - who had come in contact with the Italian tourist have been moved to a separate facility for testing, India's health ministry said in a statement. New quarantine facilities and isolation wards were being identified, and procedures drawn up for private hospitals, it said.

