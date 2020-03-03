Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Not everyone unhappy about life in Italy's red zone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:16 IST
Lockdown: Not everyone unhappy about life in Italy's red zone

Life in quarantine is wearing thin for many residents shut off from the outside world in towns at the heart of Italy's coronavirus outbreak, but not everyone is unhappy. Marzio Toniolo, a 35-year-old teacher who sends Reuters daily accounts and videos from the so-called red zone, lives in a small house with his wife, daughter and grandparents, with other friends and relatives regularly dropping in.

While his grandfather, who suffers dementia, is getting increasingly confused and angry about a situation he cannot fully fathom, his two-year-old daughter Bianca is loving all the attention she is getting by having so many people to play with. "The fact that there is her grandfather, my father, her great grandparents and her parents for her, it is the best thing that could happen because she can play with everyone and spend her time in the best way possible," says Toniolo.

The adults are finding it more difficult. "Living together is becoming more and more complicated because there are six of us, very close together and it is easy to get irritable," Toniolo explains, saying his grandfather Gino Verani, 87, is particularly upset by the new reality.

"Maybe due to the fact that many people have come to our house these days and it is a strange situation for him, he is confused and we are trying to distract him, letting him draw or take part in other activities," he said. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy jumped to 79 on Tuesday from 52 the day before, while the total number of confirmed cases in Europe's worst-affected country climbed past the 2,500 mark.

The vast majority of cases have been registered in Lombardy and even 12 days into their enforced isolation, ambulances still pass through the streets of San Fiorano on a regular basis, possibly rushing new coronavirus sufferers to hospital. "We have got used to hearing the sound of ambulances or to see the ambulances that pass by very quickly repeatedly throughout the day," Toniolo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Poor controls led U.S. prisons to buy whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef - watchdog

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons lacks policies to safeguard against serving potentially contaminated food to its inmates, a problem that led it to buy substandard products including whole cow hearts disguised as ground beef, the Justice Departme...

IMF, World Bank to hold virtual spring meetings due to coronavirus - joint statement

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Tuesday said they will adopt a virtual format for their Spring Meetings in April instead of convening in Washington, given concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus.The institutions ...

Italy considers creating new coronavirus red-zone as cases rise

Italy is considering setting up a new quarantine red-zone near the northern city of Bergamo given the high number of coronavirus cases in the area, the head of the national health institute said on Tuesday. The Italian government set up two...

Coronavirus scare: IOC forms Joint Task Force ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee IOC Executive Board on Tuesday announced that they have already created a joint task force which involves IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020