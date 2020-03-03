U.S. CDC reports 108 cases of coronavirus, including presumed infections

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday confirmed 17 new cases of the coronavirus and four more deaths due to the outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 108, including among repatriated citizens.

The total number included 60 cases of infection in 12 U.S. states, including presumed cases reported by public health laboratories that are yet to be confirmed by the CDC, as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

The number of cases among repatriated citizens from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship stood at 48.

