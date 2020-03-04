FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

* The coronavirus has spread around the world, with more new cases now appearing outside China than inside. There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in China. China's death toll was 2,943, with more than 125 fatalities elsewhere. * Chinese authorities asked overseas Chinese to reconsider or minimise their travel plans as imported virus cases rise. Guangdong province and Shanghai said they would require travellers from virus-hit countries to be quarantined for two weeks.

* A fourth person has died from coronavirus infection in France and President Emmanuel Macron warned that the health crisis could last several months * Argentina Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia on Tuesday confirmed the South American country's first case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus.

* A report from Toronto said on Tuesday that Chinese social media platforms began censoring references to coronavirus and keywords critical of the government's handling of the infection as early as December. * Morocco, Andorra, Armenia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Indonesia and Ukraine confirmed their first cases.

* South Korea's president declared war on the coronavirus on Tuesday, ordering additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 974, taking total infections to 5,186, while total fatalities rose to 34. * Australia will use a little-known biosecurity law to restrict the movements of people suspected of having the virus, its attorney-general said on Tuesday, as the country's confirmed cases increased to 38.

* Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the virus, prompting health officials to plan new containment measures, ranging from possible school closings to temporary quarantine housing for mildly ill homeless patients. * A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of infections in the United States rose above 100.

* Pakistan reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the south Asian nation since last week, while neighbour India on Monday reported three more cases, including an Italian national. * Germany's confirmed cases rose to 188 on Tuesday from 157 on Monday afternoon, the Robert Koch Institute said.

* Iran, one of the worst-hit nations, reported infections rising to 2,336, with 77 deaths, including a senior official. * Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday that jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, after her husband said on Saturday he believed she had contracted the coronavirus in prison.

* Saudi Arabia restricted entry for Gulf citizens and residents on Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported. * Kuwait's civil aviation authority said on Tuesday passengers from 10 countries including India, Turkey and Egypt must produce certificates saying they are coronavirus free.

* The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe's worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark. * Spain's confirmed cases rose to around 150 on Tuesday from around 120 the day before, a health official said.

* Sweden has nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total to 24. * Britain, which has 51 confirmed cases, unveiled a plan on Tuesday that includes possible school closures, home working and cancelling large-scale gatherings.

* Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates have been cancelled or postponed, and Qatar's defence exhibition has been cancelled. * The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Italy and China eased on Tuesday as hopes remained high that monetary policy action will help stem the economic consequences.

* Global equity markets fell more than 3% while gold prices surged on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move to shield the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Sarah Morland, Uttaresh.V and Shailesh Kuber)

