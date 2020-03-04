Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports 516 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5,328 - KCDC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 06:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 06:54 IST
S.Korea reports 516 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5,328 - KCDC

South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after a record spike in cases prompted the country's president to declare a "war" on the fast spreading pathogen.

The new cases bring South Korea's total to 5,328, with 34 deaths, the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

On Tuesday President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of coronavirus cases in Israel mounts to 15

Three more Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15, the Health Ministry said in a statement. There are another three patients with coronavirus, read the statement as reported by...

Japanese coronavirus infections reach 1,000 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Japan reached the 1,000 mark on Wednesday with the newest case reported in the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, officials and media said.The latest infection was confirmed in a man in his 40...

MLB notebook: Brewers, Yelich reportedly near 7-year extension

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to signing star outfielder Christian Yelich to a contract extension worth more than 200 million, according to a report by The Athletic on Tuesday. The extension is likely to be for seven years, per to the rep...

Biden projected to win three southern states on Super Tuesday; Sanders takes Vermont

Powered by strong support among African Americans, a resurgent Joe Biden was projected to win three large southern states on Tuesday in a fast start to the biggest day of voting in the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race. Edison Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020